Abstract

As the number of infants entering Out-of-Home Care at birth internationally continues to rise, Hospital-based healthcare workers (HBHCWs) are increasingly likely to become involved in ethically, morally, and legally complex child protection processes. This scoping review aimed to identify and synthesize qualitative literature pertaining to the perspectives of HBHCWs with experiences of involvement in child protection processes occurring in the perinatal period. JBI Methodology for Scoping Reviews guided this review. Databases Ovid MEDLINE, CINAHL Plus, PsycINFO, ProQuest, Web of Science, SCOPUS, and Informit were searched between March 1 and April 30, 2023. Eighteen sources were identified as meeting the criteria for inclusion following screening by two independent reviewers. Data extracted from the included sources are presented in narrative and tabular formats. Involvement in child protection processes is an inherently conflictual experience for HBHCWs and gives rise to internal, interpersonal, and interorganizational tensions. Involvement can have an enduring impact on the HBHCWs, particularly when an infant is removed from hospital by child protection authorities. Appropriate peer, managerial, and organizational level responses are essential to ameliorate risk to HBHCWs themselves and subsequently their practice with women, infants, and families. HBHCWs can provide valuable insight into the challenges of delivering healthcare at the interface of child protection. Future research should focus on building understanding of experiences across disciplines to ensure that interventions designed to prepare and support HBHCWs are effective and evidence-based.

