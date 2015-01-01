Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Modifying risk perceptions related to driving after cannabis use (DACU) could deter individuals from enacting this behavior, as low-risk perception is associated with DACU engagement. This study identified sociodemographic characteristics, substance use, other driving behaviors, peer norms, and psychological characteristics that are associated with lower risk perception regarding DACU.



METHODS: Canadian drivers aged 17-35 who have used cannabis in the past year (n = 1,467) completed an online questionnaire. A multivariate linear regression model allowed for identifying variables associated with the low-risk perception of DACU (i.e. believing it to be safe as one's driving ability is not impaired by cannabis or by being high).



RESULTS: Lower risk perception of DACU was associated with identifying as male, weekly to daily cannabis use, engagement in DACU, general risky driving behaviors, being a passenger of a driver who engages in DACU, number of friends who engage in DACU, and peer approval of DACU. Having driven under the influence of alcohol, living in urban areas, having received traffic tickets in the past three years, and declaring past-week irritability and cognitive problems were associated with holding a higher risk perception related to DACU.



DISCUSSION: Road education and prevention programs should target attitudes and perceptions regarding risks shaped by sociocultural norms and past risky driving experiences. They need to reach out more specifically to drivers with the identified characteristics associated with the low-risk perception of DACU. These interventions can potentially help reduce the rate of individuals who engage in this behavior.



