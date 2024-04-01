Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To understand the priorities and preferences of people with disabilities (PwDs) and older adults regarding accessible Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) to address existing transportation barriers.



DESIGN: Two national surveys, "Voice of the Consumer (VoC)" and "Voice of the Provider (VoP)," were conducted to gather feedback from accessible AV consumers and providers respectively in the United States (US). SETTING: This US based study focused on PwDs and older adults who may face transportation challenges and those who provide or design AV solutions. PARTICIPANTS: The 922 consumers and 45 providers in the surveys encompassed a diverse range of disability types, caregiver roles, and age groups. INTERVENTIONS: Not Applicable MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: The main outcomes are consumer usage needs and provider preferences for features in accessible autonomous transportation. Patterns in usage needs and feature preferences through two-step clustering algorithm was applied, subsequent to the descriptive analysis of participant demographics and their responses.



RESULTS: Participants strongly preferred AV features enhancing personal transportation, especially for rural medical appointments. Most sought comprehensive AV automated features. Wheelchair users emphasized accessible entrances, particularly for lower-income brackets ($25,000 - $49,000). Provider priorities closely aligned with consumer preferences, reinforcing content validity.



CONCLUSION: The study highlights the importance of prioritizing wheelchair accessibility in AVs and improving access to medical appointments, especially in rural and low-income communities. Implications include developing inclusive AV services for PwDs and underserved populations. The research establishes a foundation for a more equitable and accessible transportation landscape through AV technology integration.

