Kaggwa MM, Chaimowitz GA, Erb B, Moulden H, Prat S, Davids A, Olagunju AT. BMC Psychiatry 2024; 24(1): e332.
38693475
BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood events (ACEs), psychopathy, and self-harming behaviours are prevalent among individuals in the forensic psychiatry system. While existing literature suggests that ACEs, self-harm, and psychopathy are interrelated, little is known about the interplay of psychopathic traits in this relationship. The present study aimed to determine the mediating role of psychopathy in the relationship between ACEs and self-harming behaviours in forensic patients.
