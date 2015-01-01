SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Gomaa YS, Awad MI, Emara T, Elbokl A, Al-Yahya E, ElMeligie MM. BMJ Open 2024; 14(5): e080592.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/bmjopen-2023-080592

PMID

38692713

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls are common in older people and individuals with neurological conditions. Parkinson's disease (PD) is known for postural instability causing mobility disabilities, falls and reduced quality of life. The fear of falling (FOF), a natural response to unstable balance, can worsen postural control problems. Evaluating FOF relies largely on affected persons' subjective accounts due to limited objective assessment methods available. The aim of this mixed-methods feasibility study is to develop an assessment method for FOF while in motion and walking within virtual environments. This study will assess a range of FOF-related responses, including cognitive factors, neuromuscular response and postural stability.

METHODS AND ANALYSIS: This feasibility study will consist of four phases: the first two phases will include people without PD, while the other two will include people diagnosed with PD. Participants will be assessed for direct and indirect responses to real life, as well as virtual environment walking scenarios that may induce FOF. Data from questionnaires, different neurophysiological assessments, movement and gait parameters, alongside evaluations of usability and acceptability, will be collected. Semistructured interviews involving both participants and research assistants shall take place to elicit their experiences throughout different phases of the assessments undertaken. Demographic data, the scores of assessment scales, as well as feasibility, usability and acceptability of the measurement methods, will be illustrated via descriptive statistics. Movement and gait outcomes, together with neurophysiological data, will be extracted and calculated. Exploring relationships between different factors in the study will be achieved using a regression model. Thematic analysis will be the approach used to manage qualitative data. ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: This feasibility study was approved by the Ethics Committee of the Faculty of Physical Therapy, Kafr El Sheikh University, Egypt (number: P.T/NEUR/3/2023/46). The results of this study will be published in a peer-reviewed journal. TRIAL REGISTRATION NUMBER: ClinicalTrials.gov Registry (NCT05931692).


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Feasibility Studies; *Accidental Falls/prevention & control; *Fear/psychology; *Feasibility Studies; *Parkinson Disease/psychology/physiopathology; *Postural Balance/physiology; *Virtual Reality; Egypt; Parkinson-s disease; QUALITATIVE RESEARCH; Quality of Life; Virtual Reality; Walking

