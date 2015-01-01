|
Gomaa YS, Awad MI, Emara T, Elbokl A, Al-Yahya E, ElMeligie MM. BMJ Open 2024; 14(5): e080592.
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
38692713
BACKGROUND: Falls are common in older people and individuals with neurological conditions. Parkinson's disease (PD) is known for postural instability causing mobility disabilities, falls and reduced quality of life. The fear of falling (FOF), a natural response to unstable balance, can worsen postural control problems. Evaluating FOF relies largely on affected persons' subjective accounts due to limited objective assessment methods available. The aim of this mixed-methods feasibility study is to develop an assessment method for FOF while in motion and walking within virtual environments. This study will assess a range of FOF-related responses, including cognitive factors, neuromuscular response and postural stability.
Humans; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Feasibility Studies; *Accidental Falls/prevention & control; *Fear/psychology; *Feasibility Studies; *Parkinson Disease/psychology/physiopathology; *Postural Balance/physiology; *Virtual Reality; Egypt; Parkinson-s disease; QUALITATIVE RESEARCH; Quality of Life; Virtual Reality; Walking