Abstract

Introduction In June 2020, the United Kingdom (UK) published guidance on electric scooter (e-scooter) use to ease transport congestion and reduce pollution. This study aims to examine dental injuries sustained during the two years following initiation of the trial.



METHODS The research was conducted at a UK, Level 1, supra-regional major trauma centre. All eligible patient records were analysed to identify e-scooter-related dental injuries to the following regions: teeth, periodontium, alveolus, palate, tongue, floor of mouth, frenum, buccal mucosa and lips. To assess significant associations between recorded variables, a Pearson's chi-square test was utilised.



RESULTS Of the 32 patients who experienced a total of 71 dental injuries, 46.5% (n = 33) affected teeth, predominantly upper central incisors (n = 17). 'Lacerations' (n = 14) and 'lip' (n = 11) were the most common type and site of soft tissue injuries, respectively. Unprovoked falls by riders accounted for 53.1% (n = 17) of the injuries. There was an overall increase in e-scooter-related dental injuries throughout the two-year period.



CONCLUSION E-scooters have introduced an additional source of dental trauma. It is imperative health care professionals can also identify signs of head and non-dental injuries when managing such patients. Further studies are warranted allowing for better informed and optimised dental public health interventions.

Language: en