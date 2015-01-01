Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate the incidence and pattern of tramadol-induced seizures and injuries in patients admitted to the hospital.



METHODS: The cross-sectional study included 300 patients with alleged tramadol intoxication. Demographic information, tramadol dosage and duration of abuse, co-existing illicit drug abuse, hospital stay length, and occurrence of seizures and trauma (type and site of injuries) were collected. Different statistical tests, including the Mann-Whitney U-test, Pearson's Chi-square test, and Student's t-test, were conducted to compare the patients with and without seizures, trauma, and co-ingestion of illicit drugs. The analysis was performed using SPSS software (version 21.0). A p value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.



RESULTS: The average patient's age was 24.66±5.64 years, with males comprising 84.3% of the sample. The mean tramadol dose and duration of abuse were 1339.3±1310.2 mg and 2.43±1.35 years, respectively. Seizures were observed in 66% of patients, with men having a higher incidence (69.6% vs. 46.8%; p=0.004). Trauma was reported in 23% of patients, accounting for 35.4% of seizure cases. All trauma patients had experienced seizures, with the head and neck being the most prevalent injury sites (55.1%), typically presenting as abrasions (55.9%). Patients with seizures and trauma had an average hospital stay of 1.73±0.94 days, which was significantly longer.



CONCLUSION: Trauma occurs in more than one-third of tramadol-induced seizures, highlighting the need to perform physical examinations to detect and localize injuries. Tramadol-associated traumas prolonged hospitalization times and thus required prompt attention to prevent further injuries during pre-hospital handling and transferring to hospitals.

