Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study investigated the demographic characteristics and factors influencing burn injuries, primarily in low socioeconomic societies where such incidents are prevalent due to factors such as illiteracy and poverty.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study included all burn patients admitted to Shahid Motahari Hospital in Tehran, Iran. Demographic data such as age, sex, occupation, education level, and residence as well as detailed information about the burn incidents such as date, time, location, number of people present at the scene, and referral place was collected. Additionally, comprehensive burn details such as cause, extent, severity, previous history, and need for hospitalization directly at the emergency department were documented.



RESULTS: The study included 2213 patients (mean age 34.98±19.41 years; range 1-96), with a men predominance (60.6%). The majority of burns (64.4%) occurred at home, primarily due to accidents (99.6%), with boiling water being the most common cause (39.2%). The most frequent burns were second-degree burns (91.8%), with an average injured body area of 6.31±6.67%. There were significant correlations between burn severity and demographic factors such as age, sex, occupation, cause of burn, hospital admission, outcome, and length of stay. Remarkably, the extent of burns was negatively correlated with the distance to the hospital, while positively correlated with the length of hospital stay.



CONCLUSION: Burn injuries were significantly influenced by demographic factors. Enhancing treatment facilities and reducing the time and distance to medical care could be crucial in high-risk cases.

Language: en