Abstract

Professional athletes competing in the NBA are frequently exposed to time-zone-shifting travels. These time zone changes may cause circadian rhythm (CR) phase shifts and these shifts affect sportive performance. The aim of this study was to investigate the effects of CR phase shifts on the performance of NBA teams. 25016 regular season games across 21 consecutive seasons were included in the CR phase shift calculations. To examine the CR phase shift effect on team performance, teams were divided into three groups regarding Coordinated Universal Time (UTC): the same internal UTC as the local UTC (LS); the internal UTC ahead of the local UTC (LA); and the internal UTC behind the local UTC (LB). With a different approach, teams were divided into another three categories: the same internal UTC as its opponent's internal UTC (OS); the internal UTC ahead of its opponent's internal UTC (OA); and the internal UTC behind its opponent's internal UTC (OB). 24985 game data were used to compare these groups in terms of 25 variables. Statistical analyses were conducted separately for home and away teams. For home games, it was found that LA and OA are the most and LB is the least successful group in winning and scoring performances. For away games, it was determined that LS is the most advantageous group with the best winning percentage. These results revealed that teams from more west may have a CR advantage in regular season home games. However, it is thought that the performance of away teams depends more on travel fatigue than CR phase shifts.

