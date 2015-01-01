Abstract

Following the U.S. military's departure from Afghanistan, a significant number of Afghan refugees have resettled in the United States, presenting complex mental health challenges exacerbated by extensive traumatic exposure. This demographic is particularly affected by collective trauma due to war, genocide, and the loss of homeland. However, detailed investigations into the correlations between collective trauma and mental health outcomes among Afghan refugees are limited. This study sought to explore the relationship between collective trauma and mental health outcomes within the Afghan refugee population in the United States, paying particular attention to the influence of sociodemographic factors. Identifying subgroups at greater risk allows for the development of more targeted mental health interventions. The study surveyed 173 Afghan refugees employing snowball sampling, utilizing a cross-sectional design. Data collection was facilitated through online and in-person surveys in English, Dari, and Pashto. Key measures included the Harvard Trauma Questionnaire for individual trauma experiences, the Historical Loss Scale for collective trauma, the Historical Loss Associated Symptoms Scale for collective trauma symptoms, the Afghan Symptom Checklist-22 for mental health symptoms, and the Post-Migration Living Difficulties Scale for post-migration stressors. Statistical analyses involved Pearson's correlation for variable associations, with nonparametric Mann-Whitney U and Kruskal-Wallis tests conducted to assess sociodemographic impacts due to data's non-normal distribution. The analysis revealed significant variations in collective trauma and mental health outcomes across subgroups. Afghan women, minoritized ethnic groups, those who experienced extended displacement, and refugees with uncertain visa statuses reported higher collective trauma levels and worse mental health outcomes. Statistical significance was noted in the correlations between collective trauma and mental health symptoms (r = .53, p < .01) and between post-migration difficulties and mental health (r = .33, p < .01). The disparities in mental health outcomes based on sociodemographic characteristics were significant, with nonparametric tests showing clear distinctions across different groups (Kruskal-Wallis H = 14.76, p < .05 for trauma experience by visa status). This study emphasizes the critical need for mental health interventions that account for the complex experiences of collective trauma among Afghan refugees, especially among identified subgroups. Tailoring mental health services to address the specific needs highlighted through disaggregated data can enhance support for Afghan refugees in the United States. This research contributes to a deeper understanding of the relationship between collective trauma and refugee mental health, advocating for nuanced care strategies in resettlement environments.

Language: en