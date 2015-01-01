Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violent behaviour exhibited by psychiatric patients is a major problem faced by their family members. Agitated violent patients constitute a part of all emergency psychiatry treatment, and family members carry out most of the care for the mentally ill. Caring for the mentally ill is a burden for the caregivers, and they face difficulties and problems that affect their health and well-being.



AIM: This study aimed to assess the needs and problems of the caregivers of psychiatric patients with violent behaviour.



METHOD: This study was conducted at Mary Lott Lyles Hospital, Andhra Pradesh, India. Fifty caregivers of patients with violent behaviour were assessed concerning their needs and problems, which were explored using an open-ended questionnaire, and responses were documented and voice-recorded. Qualitative and quantitative analyses were done.



RESULTS: Caregivers of psychiatric patients exhibiting violent behaviour face pressing needs and formidable challenges. They urgently require prompt treatment, detailed explanations from healthcare professionals and hope for their loved ones' full recovery. However, they grapple with managing the unpredictable and aggressive behaviour of patients, transportation difficulties and the pervasive stigma of mental illness. Economic crises further exacerbate their struggles, making it challenging to access necessary care and support for their relatives.



CONCLUSION: Despite the challenges encountered in handling violent behaviour, caregivers consistently ensured that patients received emergency treatment and ongoing care. They stressed the importance of healthcare professionals understanding their needs and those of the patients. These results highlight the necessity of addressing the comprehensive requirements of both patients and caregivers when dealing with violent behaviour in psychiatric settings.

