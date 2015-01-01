SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Tischler EH, Nian PP, Mastrokostas P, Wolfert AJ, Tsai SHL, Ibrahim I, Gross JM, Malik AN, Suneja N. Eur. J. Orthop. Surg. Traumatol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s00590-024-03955-1

PMID

38693348

Abstract

PURPOSE: This study investigates baseline patient demographics and predictors of vascular injury, blood transfusion, and compartment syndrome in patients with orthopaedic fractures secondary to GSWs at two high-volume Level I trauma centres.

METHODS: A retrospective chart review of all GSW-related trauma patients at two Level I trauma centres between July 2019 and September 2021 was conducted. Chi-squared and two-tailed independent t tests were used for data analysis, and logistic regression with odds ratios (OR) determined predictors of primary outcomes.

RESULTS: Among 478 GSW patients, 94 (19.7%) sustained 130 orthopaedic fractures, most commonly at the lower extremity (77.7%). Orthopaedic fracture patients showed significantly higher rates of vascular injury (29.8 vs. 4.7%, p < 0.001), transfusion (27.7 vs. 12.8%, p = 0.006), and compartment syndrome (3.2 vs. 0.3%, p = 0.011) compared to non-orthopaedic injury patients. Univariable analysis identified ankle (OR = 47.50, p < 0.001) and hip/femur fractures (OR = 5.31, p < 0.001) as predictors of vascular injury. Multivariable logistic regression revealed lower extremity vascular injury (OR = 54.69, p = 0.006) and anatomic fracture sites of the humerus (OR = 15.17, p = 0.008), clavicle/scapula (OR = 11.30, p = 0.009), and acetabulum/pelvis (OR = 7.17, p = 0.025) as predictors of blood transfusion. Univariable analysis showed lower extremity vascular injury (OR = 30.14, p = 0.007) as a predictor of compartment syndrome.

CONCLUSION: These findings underscore the importance of diagnosing and managing vascular injuries and compartment syndrome in GSW-related orthopaedic fractures, emphasizing the necessity for targeted transfusion strategies in such cases.


Language: en

Keywords

Compartment syndrome; Extremity injury; Fracture; Gunshot wound; Transfusion; Vascular injury

