Citation
Paganini M, Thom SR. Front. Med. (Lausanne) 2024; 11: e1411547.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
38690173
PMCID
Abstract
Carbon Monoxide (CO). This name will ring a bell in the reader's mind as a gas that is poisonous, colorless, and odorless. Also, one will recall that CO intoxication is challenging to diagnose due to these physical properties and to the unspecific symptoms and clinical signs manifested, often overlapping with several potential other diseases. With this Research Topic titled "Carbon monoxide poisoning: updates on prevention, diagnosis, and treatment," we gathered updates and improvements in the abovementioned fields. Ten manuscripts were submitted, and five were accepted: two discussing the "diagnosis" field, two with a prognostic perspective, and one discussing CO intoxication treatment. Overall, it is unfortunate that public health aspects dealing with "prevention" have not attracted a submission, which we hope for the future.
Language: en
Keywords
carbon monoxide; emergency medicine; hyperbaric medicine; intensive care; oxygen; toxicology