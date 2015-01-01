|
Belding JN, Bonkowski J, Englert R. Front. Neurol. 2024; 15: e1389757.
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Research Foundation)
38689879
INTRODUCTION: Although traumatic brain injury (TBI) has been linked with adverse long-term health, less research has examined whether TBI is linked with non-clinical outcomes including involuntary job loss. Symptoms associated with TBI may influence one's ability to maintain gainful employment including employment in the U.S. military. That influence may impact military service members with exposure to repetitive low-level blast (LLB). Understanding the association between TBI and involuntary job loss outcomes among military populations is particularly important as it may be associated with differences in eligibility for post-service benefits. The purpose of the present research was to determine whether (1) TBI and related conditions are associated with involuntary job loss (i.e., medical and administrative separations from service) among military personnel, and (2) occupational risk of LLB is associated with involuntary job loss in both the presence and absence of clinical diagnoses of TBI and related conditions.
epidemiology; traumatic brain injury; blast; concussion; job loss; low-level blast; medical separation; military