Marques S, Correia-de-Sá T, Guardiano M, Sampaio-Maia B, Ferreira-Gomes J. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1329401.
BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVES: Impulsive aggressive behaviour, although not a core symptom, is often part of the clinical presentation of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Recently, impulsive aggression has been attributed to emotion dysregulation, which is currently conceptualised as a transdiagnostic factor and seems to contribute to the co-occurrence of other problems in ADHD. Thus, this study investigated the presence of impulsive aggressive behaviour and explored whether emotion dysregulation mediates the relationship between inhibitory control difficulties and aggressive behaviour in children with ADHD. Because ADHD may act as a risk factor for the development of other conditions, such as internalising problems, we aimed to understand whether depressive symptoms contribute to this relationship.
aggressive behaviour; attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); depressive symptoms; emotion dysregulation; emotional lability; externalising problems; inhibitory control; mediation models