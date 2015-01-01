|
Citation
Xu W, Bao Y, Zhang L, Li Y, Zhang E, Li H, Jin Q, Chen Y, Duan Q, Shi F, Wang L, Lu Z, Chen X, Gao Q, Han H, Ren B, Su Y, Xiang M. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1351568.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)
DOI
PMID
38689767
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Physical and mental health problems among pilots affect their working state and impact flight safety. Although pilots' physical and mental health problems have become increasingly prominent, their health has not been taken seriously. This study aimed to clarify challenges and support needs related to psychological and physical health among pilots to inform development of a more scientific and comprehensive physical and mental health system for civil aviation pilots.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Health Status; mental health; COVID-19; Occupational Health; SARS-CoV-2; *Qualitative Research; Mental Health; *COVID-19/psychology/epidemiology; *Focus Groups; *Pilots/psychology; Adaptation, Psychological; occupational health; physical health; pilots and cabin crew; qualitative study