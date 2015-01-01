Abstract

Long COVID (LC)-related health problems are highly concerned. Many patients seem to have "recovered" from an acute SARS-CoV-2 infection, however, they might experience various symptoms, almost involving all organs and systems. Of those, neuropsychiatric symptoms like depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are not rare. These problems significantly impact the quality of life (QOL) of patients, family, and caregivers, even lead a tragic suicide outcome. Other than the conventional psychological and medical approaches, here, we proposal a positive emotion, engagement, relationships, meaning, and accomplishment (PERMA)-based approach to fight against these COVID-19-related mental health problems (CRMHPs). This approach is characterized by positive psychological interventions and self-achievements, which has been proved to be a powerful tool against mood disorders in common people. Nowadays, abolishment of certain prophylactic measures (such as isolation, lockdown, compulsorily wearing a mask and maintaining social distance, measures to avoid crowding) enables us to have more opportunities to contact patients and implement the PERMA-based approach to the patients with CRMHPs. We believe that application of PERMA-based approach is conducive to alleviate the influence of the CRMHPs and improve their QOL.

Language: en