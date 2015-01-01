|
Keyan D, Hadzi-Pavlovic D, Akhtar A, Dawson K, Koyiet PN, Bryant R. Glob. Ment. Health (Camb.) 2024; 11: e48.
(Copyright © 2024, Cambridge University Press)
38690570
The current study evaluated the Kiswahili version of General Health Questionnaire (GHQ-12) in a Kenyan context comprising of women exposed to gender-based violence. Participants were randomly drawn from community sampling using household screening methods in peri-urban areas in Nairobi. A total of 1,394 participants with varying levels of literacy (years of education: mean [M] = 9.42; standard deviation [SD] = 3.73) and aged between 18 and 89 years were recruited for the study. The observed factor structure of the GHQ-12 was evaluated using six most tested models querying the dimensionality of the instrument insofar as the impacts of positive and negative wording effects in driving multidimensionality.
confirmatory factor analysis; factor structure; GHQ-12; Kenya; mental health disorder