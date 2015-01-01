Abstract

Since the beginning of the Syrian conflict in 2011, Syrians have faced violence and displacement causing an increase in mental health issues. The COVID-19 pandemic, the 2023 earthquake, and deteriorating living conditions have exacerbated these issues. Suicide in Syria remains an under-researched topic since accurate data are difficult to obtain. In this study, we aimed to explore the demographics and risk factors of suicide in Syria by performing a retrospective content analysis of selected online news (media) outlets from across Syria. Twelve news outlets from the three regions of Syria were selected and news of suicide cases were searched retrospectively. The age range was between 9 and 79 years old with the average age being 27.1 ± SD 5.9 years. The most reported causes of suicide were harsh living conditions (18.5%) and relationship problems (18.3%). The most common method of suicide was hanging followed by using firearms. More suicides occurred at night and in the summer and spring seasons. Based on our study's results, young adult, male, unmarried, individuals in rural settings and northern governorates were at the highest risk of suicide in Syria. This study highlights the urgent need for mental health interventions that address the unique challenges faced by Syrians.

Language: en