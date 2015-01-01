SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Arias-Correa M, Robledo S, Londoño M, Bañol J, Madrigal-González C, Ballesteros JR, Branch-Bedoya JW. HardwareX 2024; 18: e00534.

This paper introduces CYCLOPS, an acquisition system developed to capture images and inertial measurement data of moving cyclists from a vehicle. The development of CYCLOPS addresses the need to acquire useful data for training machine learning models capable of predicting the motion intentions of cyclists on urban roads. Considering its application, it is a completely original development. The system consists of two devices. The first device is installed on the bicycle and is based on an electronic acquisition board comprising an inertial measurement unit (IMU), a microcontroller, and a transceiver for sending the cyclist's acceleration and orientation data to a vehicle. The second device is installed on the vehicle and uses the same board architecture to acquire the vehicle's accelerations and orientations, along with an RGB monocular camera. The data is stored in real-time in a laptop's drive for subsequent analysis and manipulation. The hardware architecture is presented in detail, including the designs to install the devices, for IMUs configuration, and software installation on the laptop.

All design and software files required to develop the proposed system are available for download at: doi.org/10.17632/3yx5y8b7tm.1, licensed under the Open-source license CC BY 4.0.


Inertial measurement unit; Motion capture; Relative orientation; RGB camera

