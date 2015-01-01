|
Ramírez-Méndez JF, Wong-Salgado P, Gámez P, Solis P, Moya-Salazar J. Heliyon 2024; 10(7): e27068.
38689986
In recent decades, there has been a significant rise in the utilization of medical cannabis. Understanding the various facets surrounding its usage and regulation is paramount for patients, health professionals, and policymakers. This cross-sectional study conducted at the CANNAVITAL clinic in Lima, Peru aimed to assess the basic knowledge, attitudes towards use, and beliefs regarding regulation and safety of Cannabis sativa L. Among 86 patients (mean age: 41 ± 7.8 years; 53.4% women) actively receiving medical cannabis treatment for at least one year, we utilized the 22-item KUC-22 questionnaire to evaluate their understanding of cannabis, risk factors, legislation, medical and recreational use. The average duration of medical cannabis use was 3 ± 1.2 years.
