Abstract

In recent decades, there has been a significant rise in the utilization of medical cannabis. Understanding the various facets surrounding its usage and regulation is paramount for patients, health professionals, and policymakers. This cross-sectional study conducted at the CANNAVITAL clinic in Lima, Peru aimed to assess the basic knowledge, attitudes towards use, and beliefs regarding regulation and safety of Cannabis sativa L. Among 86 patients (mean age: 41 ± 7.8 years; 53.4% women) actively receiving medical cannabis treatment for at least one year, we utilized the 22-item KUC-22 questionnaire to evaluate their understanding of cannabis, risk factors, legislation, medical and recreational use. The average duration of medical cannabis use was 3 ± 1.2 years.



RESULTS showed that 60.2% of patients were familiar with different forms of cannabis consumption, while 77.3% recognized the importance of product quality. Chronic pain, nausea and vomiting (each 23.9%) were the primary conditions treated with cannabis, followed by cancer and epilepsy (both 21.6%). A significant correlation was found between knowledge and cannabis use (p < 0.001). Furthermore, 92% of patients believed that a medical prescription was necessary, while 84.1% engaged in self-medication practices. Concerning perceptions, 69.3% of participants perceived psychological dependence from long-term cannabis use, and 65.9% believed it could cause health damage. Significant correlations were observed between the perception of risk factors, knowledge of legislation, and cannabis use (p < 0.001). In conclusion, Peruvian patients exhibited a high level of knowledge regarding the risks, uses, and regulatory framework surrounding Cannabis sativa L. These findings provide valuable insights into patients' perspectives on medical cannabis, offering important information for medical providers and researchers aiming to enhance cannabinoid-based therapies.

