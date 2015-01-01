Abstract

Sagah G.A. et al. recently reported the results of a prospective study addressing the adverse outcomes of acute burn trauma and the implications for an integrated medico-legal evaluation in the realm of severe thermal injury. Despite annual estimates of about 11 million burn injuries worldwide that can be associated with substantial morbidity and mortality, burns are yet considered an underappreciated form of trauma. Recent advances in treatment and prevention of burns however show promise, with declining burn incidence and severity of the injury, mostly in highly developed countries. As is the case with trauma elsewhere in the body, burn care providers need to determine the exact cause and presumed mechanism of injury, and classify burns according to severity -as documented by the depth and size of tissue damage.

