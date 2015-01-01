Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Although life stress has been linked to adolescent suicidal ideation, most past research has been cross-sectional, and potential processes characterizing this relation remain unclear. One possibility may be a lack of emotional clarity. Informed by stress generation, the current study examined prospective relations between episodic life stress, lack of emotional clarity, and suicidal ideation in an adolescent clinical sample.



METHODS: The sample consisted of 180 youths (M(age) = 14.89; SD = 1.35; 71.7% female; 78.9% White; 43.0% sexual minority) recruited from a psychiatric inpatient facility. Suicidal ideation severity was assessed at baseline and 18-month follow-up. Lack of emotional clarity and life stress were assessed at baseline, as well as 6-, and 12-month follow-ups. Two random-intercepts cross-lagged panel models were created to estimate within-person relations for variables of interest.



RESULTS: At the within-person level, lack of emotional clarity at baseline predicted greater 6-month impact of interpersonal dependent stressors (b = 0.29, p = .012, 95% CI [0.07, 0.52]), which subsequently predicted a greater 12-month lack of emotional clarity (b = 0.41, p = .005, 95% CI [0.12, 0.70]). Next, a 12-month lack of emotional clarity but not interpersonal dependent stress, predicted greater 18-month suicidal ideation (b = 0.81, p = .006, 95% CI [0.23, 1.30]; R(2) = .24, p < .001). No significant relations were found for the lack of emotional clarity and independent stress.



CONCLUSIONS: Results support the stress generation hypothesis and suggest that future research should be conducted evaluating whether bolstering youth's understanding of their emotional experiences may reduce subsequent suicidal ideation.

