Abstract
|
The pattern of neck injuries sustained in fatal cases of external compression to the neck is recorded during Post Mortem Examinations (PME), to assist in the interpretation of the circumstances that led to death. In this study, the PMEs performed for 298 cases of hanging and strangulation occurring between 2016 and 2020 in Ireland were retrospectively reviewed for the purpose of recording and collating the external and internal neck injuries observed during each PME, as well as the toxicology results for each decedent. Statistical analysis was performed to investigate potential novel associations between anthropometric variables pertaining to the decedents and the PME findings in cases of hanging and strangulation, serving to add further data to the existing body of research in this area and to assist in the resolution of future cases of hanging or strangulation where there are conflicting findings. In completing statistical analysis, it was found that there was no discernible association between the occurrences of cartilaginous neck fractures (CNFs) with increasing ligature width. Positive associations between increasing weight and BMI of the decedents were identified, and a significantly positive association between the increasing height of the decedent and the incidence of CNFs were identified. Analysis of the toxicology demonstrated that antipsychotics were implicated most frequently in cases of incomplete and complete hanging associated with CNFs and that opioids were implicated most frequently in cases of manual and ligature strangulation associated with CNFs.
Language: en
Keywords
Hanging; Hyoid; Laryngohyoid; Ligature strangulation; Manual strangulation; Neck cartilage; Neck compression; Neck fracture