Abstract

The illegal drug market is constantly evolving, with new drugs being created and existing ones being modified. Adulterants are often added to the mix, and the primary substance may be secretly replaced by a new one. Once-known tablets can now be vastly different from what they are sold as, all due to the pursuit of profit and evasion of current drug regulations. These alterations in drug composition pose a threat to society, as their effects are still not well understood. Therefore, it is crucial for police intelligence and public health development to obtain the chemical profiles of illicit drugs. This study presents the chemical fingerprinting of ecstasy tablets seized in the state of Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) between 2012 and 2021. The tablet samples were weighed, extracted, diluted with methanol, and acidified before analysis using gas chromatography high-resolution mass spectrometry and attenuated total reflection Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy. The major constituents found were MDMA and clobenzorex, with fewer occurrences of MDA, MDEA, and 2C-B. The results also indicate that the occurrence of mega-events in the study location impacted the chemical fingerprints of ecstasy. A total of 27 combinations of cutting agents, including caffeine, ephedrine, and anesthetics, were identified. Samples composed of clobenzorex were observed throughout the evaluated period in areas near highways, suggesting that this product is mainly used by truck drivers. These findings can help police intelligence units anticipate the behavior of the illicit market during major events, identify traffic routes, and support public health initiatives.

