Abstract

PURPOSE: To provide a preliminary descriptive analysis of the change in fall concern among family caregiver-care recipient dyads during hospitalization and after discharge as part of a prospective study exploring the psychometric properties of the Carers' Fall Concern Instrument.



METHOD: Using a prospective cohort design, an interviewer-administered survey was completed by dyads at 48 hours before discharge and 1 week and 30 days after discharge.



RESULTS: Of family caregivers, 76.9% thought their care recipient was at risk of falling and 61.5% were afraid of them falling. However, only 34.6% of older adults thought that they were at risk of falling and only 42.3% were afraid of falling. Family caregivers reported significantly less concern about falls after their care recipients were discharged.



CONCLUSION: This study provided greater insight into caregiver-care recipient dyads' fall concern during their transition from hospital to home that may guide post-discharge fall prevention education on falls. [Journal of Gerontological Nursing, 50(5), 14-18.].

