Citation
Ang SGM, Saunders R, Siah CJR, Wee YHC, Etherton-Beer C, Foskett C, Gullick K, Haydon S, Wilson A. J. Gerontol. Nurs. 2024; 50(5): 14-18.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Healio)
DOI
PMID
38691120
Abstract
PURPOSE: To provide a preliminary descriptive analysis of the change in fall concern among family caregiver-care recipient dyads during hospitalization and after discharge as part of a prospective study exploring the psychometric properties of the Carers' Fall Concern Instrument.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Prospective Studies; Aged, 80 and over; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Accidental Falls/prevention & control; *Caregivers/psychology; *Patient Discharge; *Psychometrics