Journal Article

Citation

Ang SGM, Saunders R, Siah CJR, Wee YHC, Etherton-Beer C, Foskett C, Gullick K, Haydon S, Wilson A. J. Gerontol. Nurs. 2024; 50(5): 14-18.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Healio)

DOI

10.3928/00989134-20240416-03

PMID

38691120

Abstract

PURPOSE: To provide a preliminary descriptive analysis of the change in fall concern among family caregiver-care recipient dyads during hospitalization and after discharge as part of a prospective study exploring the psychometric properties of the Carers' Fall Concern Instrument.

METHOD: Using a prospective cohort design, an interviewer-administered survey was completed by dyads at 48 hours before discharge and 1 week and 30 days after discharge.

RESULTS: Of family caregivers, 76.9% thought their care recipient was at risk of falling and 61.5% were afraid of them falling. However, only 34.6% of older adults thought that they were at risk of falling and only 42.3% were afraid of falling. Family caregivers reported significantly less concern about falls after their care recipients were discharged.

CONCLUSION: This study provided greater insight into caregiver-care recipient dyads' fall concern during their transition from hospital to home that may guide post-discharge fall prevention education on falls. [Journal of Gerontological Nursing, 50(5), 14-18.].


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Prospective Studies; Aged, 80 and over; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Accidental Falls/prevention & control; *Caregivers/psychology; *Patient Discharge; *Psychometrics

