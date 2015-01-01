Abstract

Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is characterized by biopsychosocial determinants that collectively result in substantial burden at the individual, community, and healthcare system levels. A growing body of literature suggests that childhood adversity is longitudinally associated with the development and maintenance of various chronic pain conditions in adulthood. Little research has investigated the psychological processes that might underlie the association between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and cLBP. Emotion regulation comprises a substantive part of the subjective experience of pain and may be a potential mechanism through which ACEs contribute to cLBP etiology and maintenance. Thus, the current study examined the extent to which emotion dysregulation mediated the relationship between ACEs and pain severity (pain at rest and movement-evoked pain) in adults with cLBP. Participants included 183 adults (53.0% female, 62.5% non-Hispanic Black) between the ages of 18 and 85 with cLBP. Participants self-reported on ACEs, pain, difficulties in emotion regulation, depression, and completed brief physical function tasks. In data analytic models, sociodemographic variables were included as covariates. Mediation analyses revealed that emotion regulation mediated the relationship between ACEs and cLBP severity at rest (indirect effect = 0.15 (95% CI [0.06 to 0.25]) and with movement (indirect effect = 1.50 (95% CI [0.69 to 2.57]).



FINDINGS suggest ACEs are linked to cLBP severity in adulthood though difficulties in emotion regulation. This aligns with research demonstrating that childhood maltreatment can lead to difficulties in emotion regulation which perpetuate over the lifespan to impact adult health outcomes. TRIAL REGISTRATION: This study utilized baseline data collected as part of a parent trial titled "Examining Racial and SocioEconomic Disparities in Chronic Low Back Pain" (ERASED - ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT03338192). PERSPECTIVE: This study presents emotion dysregulation as a psychological pathway through which childhood adversity may contribute to chronic low back pain in adulthood. This work may bolster our understanding of social experiences as risk factors for chronic pain, while identifying targets for clinical intervention.

Language: en