BACKGROUND: While gun injuries are more likely to occur in in urban settings and affect people of color, factors associated with gun violence revictimization-suffering multiple incidents of gun violence-are unknown. We examined victim demographics and environmental factors associated with gun violence revictimization in New York state (NYS).



METHODS: The 2005-2020 NYS hospital discharge database was queried for patients aged 12-65 years with firearm-related hospital encounters. Patient and environmental variables were extracted. Patient home zip code was used to determine the Social Deprivation Index (SDI) for each patient's area of residence. We conducted bivariate and multivariate analyses among patients who suffered a single incident of gun violence or gun violence revictimization.



RESULTS: We identified 38,974 gun violence victims among whom 2,243 (5.8%) suffered revictimization. The proportion of revictimization rose from 4% in 2008 to 8% in 2020 (p < 0.01). The median [IQR] time from first to second incident among those who suffered revictimization was 359 [81-1,167] days. Revictimization was more common among Blacks (75.0% vs 65.1%, p < 0.01), patients with Medicaid (54.9% vs 43.2%, p < 0.01), and in areas of higher deprivation (84.8 percentile vs 82.1 percentile, p < 0.01).



CONCLUSIONS: Gun violence revictimization is on the rise. People of color and those residing in areas with high social deprivation are more likely to be re-injured. Our findings emphasize the importance of community-level over individual-level interventions for prevention of gun violence revictimization. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Epidemiological, Level III.

