IMPORTANCE: Prospective and retrospective measures of childhood maltreatment identify largely different groups of individuals. However, it is unclear if these measures are differentially associated with psychopathology.



OBJECTIVE: To analyze the associations of prospective and retrospective measures of childhood maltreatment with psychopathology.



DATA SOURCES: Based on a preregistered protocol, Embase, PsycInfo, and MEDLINE were searched for peer-reviewed studies published by January 1, 2023, that measured the associations of prospective and retrospective measures of child maltreatment with psychopathology.



STUDY SELECTION: Titles and abstracts of all articles captured by the search and full texts of potentially eligible studies were independently screened by 2 authors. Observational studies with measures of the association of prospective and retrospective measures of childhood maltreatment with psychopathology were included.



DATA EXTRACTION AND SYNTHESIS: Multiple investigators independently extracted data. Multilevel random-effects meta-analyses were used to pool the results and test predictors of heterogeneity.



MAIN OUTCOME AND MEASURES: Associations between prospective or retrospective measures of child maltreatment and psychopathology, both unadjusted and adjusted (ie, the association between prospective measures of maltreatment and psychopathology adjusted for retrospective measures, and vice versa), and moderation of these associations by preselected variables.



RESULTS: The meta-analyses were based on 24 studies including 15 485 individuals (51.0% female; mean age, 21.3 years at retrospective report). Retrospective measures of childhood maltreatment showed stronger associations with psychopathology relative to prospective measures in both unadjusted analyses (retrospective measures: odds ratio [OR], 2.21; 95%, 1.94-2.42 vs prospective measures: OR, 1.56; 95% CI, 1.39-1.76) and adjusted analyses (retrospective measures: OR, 2.14; 95% CI, 1.90-2.42 vs prospective measures: OR, 1.27; 95% CI, 1.13-1.41). There was no statistically significant moderation of the unadjusted or adjusted associations between prospective measures of child maltreatment and psychopathology. The associations between retrospective measures and psychopathology were stronger when the assessment of psychopathology was based on self-reports and was focused on internalizing or emotional disorders.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: Psychopathology is more strongly associated with retrospective measures-which capture the first-person, subjective appraisal of childhood events reflected in memory recall-compared to prospective measures-which essentially capture third-person accounts of such events. Maltreatment-related psychopathology may be driven by subjective interpretations of experiences, distressing memories, and associated schemas, which could be targeted by cognitive interventions.

