CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Noble WS. Nat. Biotechnol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38693430
|
Abstract
|
Many of Jennifer Listgarten's arguments are compelling: in particular, that the protein folding problem is an outlier relative to other grand challenges in science, both in terms of the precise way the problem can be stated and performance measured and in terms of the amount of available, high quality data. However, although existing...
Language: en