Kantha SS. The National medical journal of India 2023; 36(2): 117-123.
38692588
Background. To mark the 130th birth anniversary of Japanese writer Ryunosuke Akutagawa (1892-1927), I revisit his suicide (as recorded by his hand) in comparison to that of his junior contemporaries, who also chose a similar mode of death. Data sources. Two works of Akutagawa, namely Tenkibo (1926: Death Register) and Aru Ahono Issho (1927: The Life of a Stupid Man) in English translation of Jay Rubin were used as the main sources, in addition to published literature about his creativity.
History, 19th Century; History, 20th Century; Humans; Male; Japan/epidemiology; *Suicide/history/statistics & numerical data; East Asian People; Famous Persons