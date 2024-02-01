|
Roberts M, Popovich M, Almeida A. Prim. Care 2024; 51(2): 269-282.
38692774
Concussion is a mild traumatic brain injury causing temporary neurologic dysfunction. Symptoms following concussion are variable and generally are expected to resolve within about 1 month, but some patients experience persistent and prolonged symptoms. An early return to safe, symptom-limited activity is now favored, using targeted rehabilitation and treatments. Accommodations may be needed to facilitate return-to-school and work following concussion. Athletes should not be cleared for a full return to sport until they have recovered from a concussion and completed a return-to-play progression, in addition to returning to work/school fully.
Humans; Recovery of Function; *Athletic Injuries/therapy/diagnosis; *Brain Concussion/therapy/diagnosis; *Return to Sport; Concussion; Mild traumatic brain injury; Primary Health Care; Return to Work; Sport-related concussion