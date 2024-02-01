Abstract

Concussion is a mild traumatic brain injury causing temporary neurologic dysfunction. Symptoms following concussion are variable and generally are expected to resolve within about 1 month, but some patients experience persistent and prolonged symptoms. An early return to safe, symptom-limited activity is now favored, using targeted rehabilitation and treatments. Accommodations may be needed to facilitate return-to-school and work following concussion. Athletes should not be cleared for a full return to sport until they have recovered from a concussion and completed a return-to-play progression, in addition to returning to work/school fully.

