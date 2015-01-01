Abstract

BACKGROUND: Drivers with dementia are at a higher risk of motor vehicle accidents. The characteristics of driving behaviour of patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and Alzheimer's disease (AD) have not been fully elucidated. We investigated driving ability and its relationship with cognitive function and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) morphometry indicators.



METHODS: The driving abilities of 19 patients with AD and 11 with amnestic MCI (aMCI) were evaluated using a driving simulator. The association between each driving ability parameter and the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) score or voxel-based specific regional analysis system for AD (VSRAD) was assessed.



RESULTS: Patients with AD made a significantly higher number of operational errors than those with aMCI in attention allocation in the complex task test (P = 0.0008). The number of operational errors in attention allocation in the complex task test significantly and negatively correlated with MMSE scores in all participants (r = -0.4354, P = 0.0162). The decision time in the selective reaction test significantly and positively correlated with the severity and extent of medial temporal structural atrophy (r = 0.4807, P = 0.0372; r = 0.4862, P = 0.0348; respectively).



CONCLUSION: An increase in the operational errors for attention allocation in the complex task test could be a potential indicator of progression from aMCI to AD. Atrophy of the medial temporal structures could be a potential predictor of impaired judgement in driving performance in aMCI and AD. A driving simulator could be useful for evaluating the driving abilities of individuals with aMCI and AD.

Language: en