Wang H, Zou J, Wang X, Lv P, Tan Z, Cheng L, Wei Q, Qin B, Guo Z. Sci. Rep. 2024; 14(1): e10005.
38693187
The Three Gorges Reservoir Area (TGRA) is characterized by unique geological features that increase its susceptibility to landslides. These slopes are especially prone to destabilization when influenced by external triggers like rainfall. This research focuses on the Piansongshu landslide within the TGRA, aiming at unraveling the complex internal deformation mechanisms of landslides triggered by rainfall and providing critical insights for their prevention and mitigation. The study begins with on-site geological surveys to meticulously examine the macroscopic signs and mechanisms of deformation. It then utilizes the GeoStudio numerical simulation software to assess the landslide's stability, focusing on the changes in internal seepage fields and stability under various rainfall scenarios.
Accumulation landslides; Deformation mechanism; Rainfall; Stability evaluation