Abstract

The Three Gorges Reservoir Area (TGRA) is characterized by unique geological features that increase its susceptibility to landslides. These slopes are especially prone to destabilization when influenced by external triggers like rainfall. This research focuses on the Piansongshu landslide within the TGRA, aiming at unraveling the complex internal deformation mechanisms of landslides triggered by rainfall and providing critical insights for their prevention and mitigation. The study begins with on-site geological surveys to meticulously examine the macroscopic signs and mechanisms of deformation. It then utilizes the GeoStudio numerical simulation software to assess the landslide's stability, focusing on the changes in internal seepage fields and stability under various rainfall scenarios.



RESULTS indicate that continuous rainfall leads to the formation of a temporary saturation zone on the slope, which gradually deepens. In regions with more pronounced deformation, the infiltration line at the leading edge of accumulation notably protrudes towards the surface. Notably, the stability coefficient of the secondary shear surface of the landslide fluctuates more significantly than that of the primary sliding surface. Higher rainfall intensity and longer duration are positively correlated with a more pronounced decrease in stability coefficients. The impact on stability also varies across different rainfall patterns. As rainfall infiltrates over time, the slope's safety factor gradually decreases. This reduction continues even post-rainfall, indicating a delayed restoration period before stability returns to a safe level. These results yield valuable data for forecasting and mitigating landslides.

