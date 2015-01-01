Abstract

Recent reports show a rise in instances where municipal networks, such as sewer lines, serve as pathways for vapor intrusion (VI), enabling volatile organic compounds (VOCs) vapors to travel along these networks. These VOCs pose potential health risks to occupants of buildings connected to these networks. Currently, there's a lack of specific technical or regulatory guidance on identifying and assessing the VI risk associated with sewer as preferential VI pathways. This critical review summarizes key findings from studies and site investigations related to sewer VI pathways. These findings cover background VOCs concentration levels in sewers, updates to site conceptual models, advances in sewer sampling techniques, innovative tools for identifying and characterizing sewer VI, and practices for assessing and mitigating sewer VI risk. While significant improvements have been made towards understanding how municipal pipeline networks act as VI pathways, more research is still needed to develop strategies for investigating sites and assessing risks associated with "pipeline VI pathways". Future research could focus on the development of "pipeline VI pathways" data set, the improvement and validation of investigation tools, and improving the understanding of VOCs transportation mechanisms within these "pipeline VI pathways".

Language: en