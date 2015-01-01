Abstract

Although electronic textiles that can detect external stimuli show great promise for fire rescue, existing firefighting clothing is still scarce for simultaneously integrating reliable early fire warning and real-time motion sensing, hardly providing intelligent personal protection under complex high-temperature conditions. Herein, we introduce an "all-in-one" hierarchically sandwiched fabric (HSF) sensor with a simultaneous temperature and pressure stimulus response for developing intelligent personal protection. A cross-arranged structure design has been proposed to tackle the serious mutual interference challenge during multimode sensing using two separate sets of core-sheath composite yarns and arrayed graphene-coated aerogels. The functional design of the HSF sensor not only possesses wide-range temperature sensing from 25 to 400 °C without pressure disturbance but also enables highly sensitive pressure response with good thermal adaptability (up to 400 °C) and wide pressure detection range (up to 120 kPa). As a proof of concept, we integrate large-scalable HSF sensors onto conventional firefighting clothing for passive/active fire warning and also detecting spatial pressure and temperature distribution when a firefighter is exposed to high-temperature flames, which may provide a useful design strategy for the application of intelligent firefighting protective clothing.

Language: en