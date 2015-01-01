SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Xu D, Gao C, Ge C, Liu Y, Yang L, Peng Z, Ye C, Chen Z, Liu K, Zhang Q, Xu W, Fang J. ACS Sens. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, American Chemical Society)

10.1021/acssensors.4c00288

38695880

Although electronic textiles that can detect external stimuli show great promise for fire rescue, existing firefighting clothing is still scarce for simultaneously integrating reliable early fire warning and real-time motion sensing, hardly providing intelligent personal protection under complex high-temperature conditions. Herein, we introduce an "all-in-one" hierarchically sandwiched fabric (HSF) sensor with a simultaneous temperature and pressure stimulus response for developing intelligent personal protection. A cross-arranged structure design has been proposed to tackle the serious mutual interference challenge during multimode sensing using two separate sets of core-sheath composite yarns and arrayed graphene-coated aerogels. The functional design of the HSF sensor not only possesses wide-range temperature sensing from 25 to 400 °C without pressure disturbance but also enables highly sensitive pressure response with good thermal adaptability (up to 400 °C) and wide pressure detection range (up to 120 kPa). As a proof of concept, we integrate large-scalable HSF sensors onto conventional firefighting clothing for passive/active fire warning and also detecting spatial pressure and temperature distribution when a firefighter is exposed to high-temperature flames, which may provide a useful design strategy for the application of intelligent firefighting protective clothing.


Language: en

electronic textiles; fire warning; firefighting protective clothing; pressure sensing; temperature monitoring

