Oliveira LM, Demarco FF, Zanatta FB. Alcohol Alcohol. 2024; 59(3): agae030.
(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)
38695263
AIMS: This study aimed to test whether the alcohol harm paradox (AHP) is observed in Brazil by investigating (i) the association between educational attainment and alcohol-related consequences (ARC) and (ii) the contribution of average alcohol volume consumed (AVC), past-month heavy episodic drinking (HED), smoking, body mass index (BMI), and depression in accounting for the disparities in ARC.
*Alcohol Drinking/epidemiology; *Educational Status; Adolescent; Adult; Aged; alcohol drinking; alcoholism; Body Mass Index; Brazil/epidemiology; Depression/epidemiology; Female; Health Surveys; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; Smoking/epidemiology; socioeconomic factors; Socioeconomic Factors; Young Adult