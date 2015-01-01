SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shrestha S, Thapa S, Hussain A, Lamichhane S, Subedi S, Kc S, Kandel N, Pant K. Ann. Med. Surg. (Lond.) 2024; 86(5): 3052-3055.

(Copyright © 2024, Surgical Associates, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1097/MS9.0000000000001892

38694277

PMC11060253

INTRODUCTION: Delphinium species are commonly used as medicinal herbs, with a wide range of implications for medical conditions. The injudicious use of this plant has been known to cause devastating side effects, including cardiac arrhythmias.

CASE PRESENTATION: Here, the authors present an 80-year-old male with incessant ventricular tachycardia after ingestion of this herb. The sinus rhythm was restored after electrical cardioversion and aggressive intravenous antiarrhythmics.

CLINICAL DISCUSSION: To the best knowledge of the authors, no case of a ventricular storm following ingestion of Delphinium has been reported till now, probably rendering this case the first one.

CONCLUSION: This report aims to present the rare case using theoretical concepts from the discipline and to share our approach in the hope of achieving a better understanding of similar cases.


Language: en

case report; delphinium; electrical storm; poisoning; ventricular tachycardia

