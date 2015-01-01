Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Delphinium species are commonly used as medicinal herbs, with a wide range of implications for medical conditions. The injudicious use of this plant has been known to cause devastating side effects, including cardiac arrhythmias.



CASE PRESENTATION: Here, the authors present an 80-year-old male with incessant ventricular tachycardia after ingestion of this herb. The sinus rhythm was restored after electrical cardioversion and aggressive intravenous antiarrhythmics.



CLINICAL DISCUSSION: To the best knowledge of the authors, no case of a ventricular storm following ingestion of Delphinium has been reported till now, probably rendering this case the first one.



CONCLUSION: This report aims to present the rare case using theoretical concepts from the discipline and to share our approach in the hope of achieving a better understanding of similar cases.

