Citation
Ghassa A, Ismail M, Alani LAA. Ann. Med. Surg. (Lond.) 2024; 86(5): 3005-3008.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Surgical Associates, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38694375
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION AND IMPORTANCE: Teucrium polium is one of the aromatic plants that grows in the Mediterranean region, and had been used as an herbal treatment for diabetes due to its hypoglycaemia effect. Although this plant is being studied now for its therapeutic role, its side effects are not taken enough into consideration, so this unique case can shed the light on serious toxic effects of this plant.
Keywords
cardiac toxicity; environmental toxicity; hepatotoxicity; herbal medicine; nephrotoxicity; teucrium polium