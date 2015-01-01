Abstract

INTRODUCTION AND IMPORTANCE: Teucrium polium is one of the aromatic plants that grows in the Mediterranean region, and had been used as an herbal treatment for diabetes due to its hypoglycaemia effect. Although this plant is being studied now for its therapeutic role, its side effects are not taken enough into consideration, so this unique case can shed the light on serious toxic effects of this plant.



CASE PRESENTATION: A 68-year-old woman presented to the hospital with generalized fatigue, malaise, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, polydipsia, polyuria, breathlessness, and no defecation for 2 days after drinking big amounts of teucrium polium. The diagnosis was diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), complete heart block, acute liver and kidney damage, and urinary tract infection (UTI). The patient was admitted to the ICU and treated for the DKA with an insulin pump, an antibiotic treatment for UTI, in addition to a dopamine pump and atropine, and then a temporary pacemaker was placed. The patient's DKA, liver and kidney damage were improved on day 9, heart rate returned normal and she was discharged to insert a permanent pacemaker. However, the patient passed away at the end.



CLINICAL DISCUSSION: Most studies made on this plant focused on the hypoglycaemia effect, with no attention to its toxic effects, so only few studies showed that teucrium polium can cause hepatic, renal toxicity and hyperglycaemia and most of them were studied in animals. While cardiac toxicity has never been noticed before.



CONCLUSION: For this reason, herbal treatment should be used with caution to avoid catastrophic side effects.

