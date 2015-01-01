Abstract

The region including Türkiye and Syria was left devastated after multiple earthquakes in February 2023 that struck Türkiye's southern province of Hatay and Northwest Syria (up to 7.8 Richter), which left 40,000 people dead, many more injured, and at least 1.5 million homeless in Türkiye.[1] Some authors attempted to address the effects of the disaster,[2] which included the revelation that "the earthquakes have also put a huge strain on the medical workforce, as doctors and nurses have had to work long hours to treat injured people and manage the crisis. This strain has further exacerbated the preexisting workforce shortages and burnout of Türkiye's health care system." In our experience dealing with natural disasters, we have implemented a strategic response to hurricanes that involve staff and patients and preventive plans.[3]



Natural disasters, such as earthquakes and their following aftershocks, can affect vulnerable people the most. Türkiye is especially vulnerable, as it hosts the largest number of refugees displaced from Syria. Thus, it becomes crucial to assess the differential impact of the earthquakes on vulnerable populations, particularly those with limited access to health care resources. Furthermore, a comprehensive evaluation of the preparedness and response mechanisms within the health care system is essential to understand potential shortcomings and areas for improvement in addressing the needs of disadvantaged patients during such catastrophic events. Collaborative efforts between health care authorities, policymakers, and disaster management agencies are imperative to ensure that future disaster preventive planning incorporates equitable access to health care services and prioritizes the most vulnerable segments of society. Furthermore, both immediate response and preventive plans should have special considerations for refugees, who may be unable to evacuate. These plans can help populations avoid traumatizing exposure and access specialized centers that may likely decrease the health care burden, improve disaster-mitigating efforts, and yield better long-term outcomes, as seen in patients with preexisting diseases.[4] [5] [6]



We agree that comprehensive and well-coordinated plans are necessary for the management of the crisis. However, preventive action is also necessary. As in the prehurricane plan,[3] earthquake planning should be set as a regular preventive action. There should be a training session for supporting the health care team and patient care provider in emergency management of the situation--not only in the affected areas, but also in the traveling emergency response groups--focused on vulnerable people. There were numerous instances of insufficient care and services for vulnerable populations that underscore the immediate necessity for focused interventions and enhanced disaster preparedness planning. ...

