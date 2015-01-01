|
Citation
|
Kittridge C, Rob P, Fisher-Rogers A, Anis T, Attygalle U, Islam F, Sharma AN, Rodgers J. BJPsych Int. 2024; 21(2): 26-28.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38693950
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Autistic children are at increased risk of experiencing a range of mental health difficulties, including anxiety. A number of intervention programmes are now available in high-income countries to support autistic children. However, to date there are no evidence-based interventions to support families of such children in South Asia. Based on consultations with clinicians, researchers and parents in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, we developed a culturally tailored two-session skills-based group programme for parents whose autistic children present with anxiety. This paper describes the process of creating this programme, to be delivered by mental health professionals.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Anxiety or fear-related disorders; autism spectrum disorders; low- and middle-income countries; neurodevelopmental disorders; psychosocial interventions