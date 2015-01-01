|
Citation
|
Hardaker N, King D, Hume PA, Stewart T, Sims S, Basu I, Shilton B, Selfe J. BMC Neurol. 2024; 24(1): e149.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38698312
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Females of reproductive age with concussion report a greater number of symptoms that can be more severe and continue for longer than age matched males. Underlying mechanisms for sex differences are not well understood. Short non-coding Ribonucleic Acids (sncRNAs) are candidate salivary biomarkers for concussion and have been studied primarily in male athletes. Female sex hormones influence expression of these biomarkers, and it remains unclear whether a similar pattern of sncRNA expression would be observed in females following concussion. This study aims to evaluate recovery time, the ratio of salivary sncRNAs and symptom severity across different hormone profiles in females presenting to emergency departments (ED) with concussion and, to investigate the presence of low energy availability (LEA) as a potential modifier of concussion symptoms.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Brain Concussion/diagnosis/metabolism; *Emergency Service, Hospital; *Saliva/metabolism/chemistry; Adolescent; Adult; Biomarkers; Biomarkers/analysis/metabolism; Cohort Studies; Concussion; Female; Females; Humans; MicroRNAs/metabolism; Middle Aged; New Zealand/epidemiology; Outcomes; Prospective Studies; Recovery; Saliva; Sex hormones; sncRNAs; Young Adult