|
Citation
|
McPhail L, Thornicroft G, Gronholm PC. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1217.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38698391
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: One in seven adolescents globally are affected by mental health conditions, yet only a minority receive professional help. School-based mental health services have been endorsed as an effective way to increase access to mental health support for people at risk, or currently presenting with mental health conditions, throughout adolescence. Despite this, low treatment utilisation prevails, therefore the aim of this review is to contribute insights into the processes related to adolescents' accessing and engaging with essential targeted mental health support within schools.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Patient Acceptance of Health Care/psychology; *School Mental Health Services; Adolescent; Health Services Accessibility; Help-seeking; Help-Seeking Behavior; Humans; Intervention; Mental Disorders/therapy; Mental Health; Mental Health Services/organization & administration; School; School Health Services/organization & administration; Social Stigma; Systematic reviews