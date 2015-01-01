Abstract

BACKGROUND: A mother who feels dissatisfaction with herself may resort to abusive behavior such as shaking or smothering toward their offspring. Understanding this association can inform effective prevention strategies.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate the associations between maternal feelings of dissatisfaction with oneself and infant physical abuse. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The study included 434 mothers who had recently given birth in two obstetric wards in a relatively wealthy area in Tokyo, Japan.



METHODS: Adopting a longitudinal design, the study used questionnaires post-childbirth to measure mothers' dissatisfaction with themselves. This involved evaluating perceptions of failing to meet personal standards or self-image. Physical abuse (specifically shaking or smothering) in infants was tracked at 3, 6, 12, and 18 months. Data analysis comprised multilevel analysis, group-based trajectory modeling, and multivariable logistic regression to explore the association between maternal dissatisfaction and child physical abuse.



RESULTS: Multilevel analysis showed that mothers with middle or high dissatisfaction with themselves were more likely to abuse their infant compared to mothers with low dissatisfaction with themselves (adjusted odds ratios [aOR] 5.71, 95 % confidence interval [CI], 1.06-30.78 and aOR 12.47, 95 % CI: 2.11-73.69, respectively). Trajectory analyses indicated that mothers with middle or high dissatisfaction with themselves were consistently more likely to abuse their infants up to 18 months (aOR 8.08, 95 % CI 1.61-40.53 and aOR 6.42, 95 % CI 1.27-32.43, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings highlight a robust association between mother's dissatisfaction with themselves and a higher risk of infant physical abuse. These insights call for a comprehensive review of preventive measures for childhood physical abuse.

Language: en