Drake B. Child Maltreat. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10775595241248575

38697806

In a recent issue of Child Maltreatment (2023 vol. 28 (4)), an editorial by Palusci et al. and a commentary by Briggs et al. were published. These two publications express the American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children (APSAC) Board's and the Child Maltreatment editorial team's stance relative to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice (DEIJ). The current commentary expresses a range of concerns regarding how APSAC and Child Maltreatment plan to advance DEIJ through their editorial policies.


child abuse; child protective services; diversity; poverty; systemic racism

